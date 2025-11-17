Semanteon Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in Avient Corporation $AVNT

Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avient Corporation (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Avient by 45.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avient during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Avient in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its position in Avient by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 184,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,864,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avient Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AVNT opened at $29.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.68 and its 200-day moving average is $34.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Avient Corporation has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $53.61.

Avient Increases Dividend

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $806.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.57 million. Avient had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 10.57%. Avient’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Avient has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.770-2.870 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Avient Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Avient from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Avient in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Avient in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Avient in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avient currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Avient Profile

(Free Report)

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

