8,254 Shares in CPB Inc. $CPF Acquired by Semanteon Capital Management LP

Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CPB Inc. (NYSE:CPF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group boosted its position in CPB by 40.9% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 4,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in CPB by 114.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of CPB by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of CPB by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CPB during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPF stock opened at $29.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.73 and a 200-day moving average of $28.55. CPB Inc. has a one year low of $23.16 and a one year high of $33.25. The company has a market cap of $790.94 million, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.06.

CPB ( NYSE:CPF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. CPB had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $66.59 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that CPB Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This is a positive change from CPB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. CPB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.09%.

In related news, Director Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $102,189.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 60,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,359.24. This trade represents a 5.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CPF shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of CPB in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of CPB in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CPB in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

