Semanteon Capital Management LP Takes $865,000 Position in Duolingo, Inc. $DUOL

Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Duolingo by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Duolingo in the first quarter valued at about $320,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Duolingo in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Duolingo by 24.4% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 277.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,094,000 after acquiring an additional 21,531 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duolingo

In other news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 1,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.36, for a total value of $486,860.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 32,638 shares in the company, valued at $10,488,547.68. This trade represents a 4.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 3,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.30, for a total value of $1,025,280.90. Following the sale, the insider owned 116,171 shares in the company, valued at $36,280,203.30. The trade was a 2.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,735 shares of company stock valued at $22,998,736. Corporate insiders own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $600.00 to $300.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup downgraded Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Duolingo from $239.00 to $185.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $300.00 price objective on Duolingo in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.53.

Duolingo Stock Down 0.8%

DUOL stock opened at $185.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.83. Duolingo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.00 and a fifty-two week high of $544.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $288.39 and a 200-day moving average of $370.15.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $5.23. Duolingo had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $271.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Duolingo has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duolingo Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

