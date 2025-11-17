Semanteon Capital Management LP Invests $540,000 in Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,875 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth $32,000. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 176.3% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 6,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.62, for a total value of $1,839,720.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,765,151.50. The trade was a 19.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.12, for a total value of $214,646.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,345,608.16. This trade represents a 8.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 24,665 shares of company stock worth $7,438,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VEEV. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective (up previously from $310.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. TD Cowen raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $297.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, October 17th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.28.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $293.24 on Monday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.54 and a twelve month high of $310.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $288.89 and its 200-day moving average is $277.98. The stock has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.64). Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $789.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Veeva Systems has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.940-1.950 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 7.780-7.780 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

