6,322 Shares in Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A Acquired by Semanteon Capital Management LP

Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,227,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,560,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,994 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 19.8% in the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,983,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $582,976,000 after buying an additional 824,243 shares during the period. M&G PLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 255.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 893,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,388,000 after buying an additional 641,698 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,836,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $448,748,000 after acquiring an additional 604,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 935,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,481,000 after acquiring an additional 548,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:A opened at $146.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $96.43 and a one year high of $153.84. The company has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.37. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 17.97%.The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.560-5.590 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on A. UBS Group upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Agilent Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.62.

In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 12,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,873,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 33,448 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,200. This represents a 27.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

