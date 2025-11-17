Semanteon Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in Teleflex Incorporated $TFX

Semanteon Capital Management LP increased its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 216.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,911 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Semanteon Capital Management LP’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in Teleflex by 242.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 258.6% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Teleflex by 10,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 313 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TFX shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research lowered Teleflex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Teleflex from $131.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $134.57.

Teleflex Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $106.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $102.58 and a fifty-two week high of $195.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $892.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.79 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 6.31%.The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. Teleflex has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.000-14.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -18.50%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Stories

