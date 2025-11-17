2,823 Shares in Carvana Co. $CVNA Purchased by Semanteon Capital Management LP

Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000. Carvana accounts for 1.4% of Semanteon Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Carvana by 1.2% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,683,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth $16,572,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Price Performance

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $318.27 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.29. The company has a market capitalization of $69.24 billion, a PE ratio of 72.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 3.50. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $148.25 and a twelve month high of $413.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Insider Transactions at Carvana

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Carvana had a return on equity of 30.62% and a net margin of 3.44%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.66, for a total transaction of $3,646,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 104,416 shares in the company, valued at $38,076,338.56. The trade was a 8.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.42, for a total transaction of $4,646,355.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 208,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,011,088.02. The trade was a 5.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 426,452 shares of company stock valued at $154,720,683 in the last three months. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVNA. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $490.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson set a $360.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.16.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

