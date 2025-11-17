Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Rockwell Medical from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.50.

Rockwell Medical Stock Performance

Shares of RMTI stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Rockwell Medical has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $2.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $31.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.68.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $15.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.24 million. Rockwell Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Medical will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Medical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical in the second quarter worth about $41,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Rockwell Medical by 635.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 163,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 141,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,354,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 148,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.31% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare company that engages in the development, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of various hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU which are indicated to maintain hemoglobin in adult undergoing hemodialysis.

