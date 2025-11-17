Semanteon Capital Management LP Acquires 6,665 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. $CHH

Semanteon Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Choice Hotels International makes up approximately 2.2% of Semanteon Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Semanteon Capital Management LP’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter valued at $49,799,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the first quarter worth about $25,673,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,556,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,464,000 after buying an additional 133,216 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the first quarter worth about $9,351,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 195,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,992,000 after buying an additional 61,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Choice Hotels International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Bank of America downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Argus lowered their target price on Choice Hotels International from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $125.38.

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $94.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.84. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.97 and a 52-week high of $157.86.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.75 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 575.73% and a net margin of 19.52%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Choice Hotels International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-7.050 EPS. Analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.13%.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

