Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Water from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Consolidated Water Stock Down 0.5%

CWCO opened at $35.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $569.69 million, a PE ratio of 38.04 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.07. Consolidated Water has a 52 week low of $22.69 and a 52 week high of $38.36.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 12.24%.The business had revenue of $35.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Water will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Water Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Consolidated Water

In related news, Director Raymond Whittaker sold 4,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $158,579.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,350. The trade was a 82.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Water

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWCO. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 335.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 228.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Water by 35.9% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the third quarter worth $80,000. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

