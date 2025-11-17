The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Upgraded to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research cut The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Stephens downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $2.76.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $1.36 on Friday. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $123.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.79.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $367.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.09 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 34.03%. Equities analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Alison Lewis acquired 44,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $67,342.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 74,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,342.50. The trade was a 149.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Campbell bought 62,640 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.52 per share, with a total value of $95,212.80. Following the purchase, the director owned 125,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,864.88. This represents a 99.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have acquired a total of 137,535 shares of company stock worth $207,255 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hain Celestial Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 294,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 174.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 50.8% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 53,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.