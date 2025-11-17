SIR Royalty Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:SRV.UN)

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 19th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of SRV.UN opened at C$14.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$118.94 million, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of -0.21. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$11.11 and a 52 week high of C$14.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.12.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Company Profile

SIR Royalty Income Fund (The fund) holds an investment in SIR (Service Inspired Restaurant) Corp. The company is a privately held corporation that owns and operates a diverse portfolio of restaurants in Canada. It has concept restaurant brands, including Jack Astor’s Bar and Grill and Canyon Creek Chop House, Scaddabush/Alice Fazooli’s and signature restaurant brands.

