Intech Investment Management LLC Has $6.54 Million Stake in Old Republic International Corporation $ORI

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,761 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $6,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,602,000 after purchasing an additional 25,450 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 60.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 48,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 226.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 46,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 32,264 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 55,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 760.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

NYSE ORI opened at $44.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.04. Old Republic International Corporation has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $44.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Corporation will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Old Republic International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Old Republic International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Old Republic International from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Therace Risch purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.14 per share, with a total value of $39,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 10,625 shares in the company, valued at $415,862.50. This trade represents a 10.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 4,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $188,474.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 54,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,630.69. The trade was a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

