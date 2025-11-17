Semanteon Capital Management LP Takes $1.51 Million Position in TransMedics Group, Inc. $TMDX

Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,000. TransMedics Group accounts for approximately 2.3% of Semanteon Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMDX. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 44.3% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 20.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at TransMedics Group
In other news, Director Edward M. Basile sold 4,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.45, for a total value of $540,323.90. Following the sale, the director owned 2,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,869.70. The trade was a 59.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
TransMedics Group Trading Down 0.5%
NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $115.01 on Monday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.00 and a 12 month high of $145.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.82 and its 200 day moving average is $119.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 46.56 and a beta of 2.05.
TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $143.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.33 million. TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 16.20%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. TransMedics Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.
About TransMedics Group
TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.
