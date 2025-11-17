Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Sunday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allbirds from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allbirds has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Get Allbirds alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Allbirds

Allbirds Stock Performance

BIRD stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Allbirds has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $12.85.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($2.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.64) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $32.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.25 million. Allbirds had a negative net margin of 51.90% and a negative return on equity of 108.35%. Allbirds has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allbirds will post -11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Allbirds

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIRD. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Allbirds by 30.0% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Finley Financial LLC acquired a new position in Allbirds in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allbirds by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 11,459 shares during the period. Performa Ltd US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,762,000. Institutional investors own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.