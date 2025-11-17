Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Sunday.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allbirds from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allbirds has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.
Allbirds Stock Performance
Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($2.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.64) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $32.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.25 million. Allbirds had a negative net margin of 51.90% and a negative return on equity of 108.35%. Allbirds has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allbirds will post -11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Allbirds
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIRD. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Allbirds by 30.0% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Finley Financial LLC acquired a new position in Allbirds in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allbirds by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 11,459 shares during the period. Performa Ltd US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,762,000. Institutional investors own 44.07% of the company’s stock.
Allbirds Company Profile
Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.
