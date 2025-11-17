PVH Corp. $PVH Shares Purchased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 897.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,174 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $6,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the first quarter valued at $1,909,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in PVH by 5.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in PVH by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Bastion Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PVH in the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of PVH by 321.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,454 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 17,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of PVH stock opened at $77.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $59.28 and a fifty-two week high of $113.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.89.

PVH Dividend Announcement

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The textile maker reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. PVH had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. PVH has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.50 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 10.750-11.00 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 1.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PVH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PVH from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PVH

About PVH

(Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.