Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,877 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $7,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 176.1% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 989.5% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $149.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.91.

KMB opened at $104.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.61. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 12 month low of $99.22 and a 12 month high of $150.45.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.37. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 184.87%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

