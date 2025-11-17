Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 63,490 Shares of NiSource, Inc $NI

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 194,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,490 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $7,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in NiSource by 181.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 29.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 234,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,390,000 after purchasing an additional 53,972 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 80,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 38,237 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 198,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,018,000 after buying an additional 10,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in NiSource by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NI opened at $42.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.55 and a 200 day moving average of $41.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.62. NiSource, Inc has a one year low of $35.36 and a one year high of $44.88.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). NiSource had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 14.15%.The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. NiSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.07 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

NI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on NiSource from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NiSource from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NiSource to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.78.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

