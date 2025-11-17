PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $4.97 Million Stock Position in Lincoln National Corporation $LNC

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,146 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $4,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Lincoln National by 383.2% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 3,927.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of LNC stock opened at $41.05 on Monday. Lincoln National Corporation has a one year low of $27.58 and a one year high of $43.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.49.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. Lincoln National had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Lincoln National Corporation will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 12th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is 16.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra Research raised Lincoln National to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.82.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Lincoln National

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Owen Ryan acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.17 per share, with a total value of $84,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,040. This trade represents a 20.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.