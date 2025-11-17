SG Americas Securities LLC Has $7.65 Million Stock Position in AutoNation, Inc. $AN

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 724.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,841 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $7,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. 111 Capital acquired a new position in AutoNation during the second quarter worth $208,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation during the second quarter worth $1,251,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in AutoNation by 2.9% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the second quarter valued at $232,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $196.32 on Monday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.33 and a 12-month high of $228.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $211.57 and a 200-day moving average of $202.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.87.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 2.38%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, October 31st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 13.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on AutoNation from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AutoNation from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Stephens raised their price objective on AutoNation from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AutoNation from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoNation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AN

About AutoNation

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.