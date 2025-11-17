Acuity, Inc. $AYI Position Cut by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its position in shares of Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,729 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Acuity were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Acuity during the first quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Acuity by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 28,533 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,514,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $407,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Acuity by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,193 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Acuity by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 542,715 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $142,907,000 after acquiring an additional 60,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Acuity alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Acuity from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Acuity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Acuity from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Acuity from $365.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Acuity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.17.

Acuity Price Performance

Shares of Acuity stock opened at $350.65 on Monday. Acuity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.81 and a 52 week high of $375.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $352.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.23.

Acuity (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 1st. The electronics maker reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Acuity had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.30 EPS. Acuity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.000-20.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acuity, Inc. will post 15.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Acuity’s payout ratio is 5.43%.

Insider Transactions at Acuity

In other Acuity news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 4,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.11, for a total transaction of $1,638,978.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,106.16. This represents a 42.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.