MarketAxess Holdings Inc. $MKTX Position Boosted by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 45.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 173.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 210.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 11,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 72.7% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKTX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $274.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Argus raised MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on MarketAxess from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $217.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $164.00 price objective on MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at MarketAxess

In related news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.32, for a total value of $276,868.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 67,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,542,642.92. This represents a 2.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.59, for a total value of $298,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 43,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,062,180.72. This represents a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $174.97 on Monday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.17 and a 1 year high of $268.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.20.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $208.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.59 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 51.70%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

Further Reading

