KBC Group NV Lowers Stake in W.P. Carey Inc. $WPC

KBC Group NV lessened its position in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 45.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,632 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in W.P. Carey were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in W.P. Carey by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,112,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747,898 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,696,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,198,000 after purchasing an additional 55,615 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 0.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,662,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,018,000 after purchasing an additional 20,495 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 3.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,257,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,440,000 after purchasing an additional 68,414 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in W.P. Carey by 1,016.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,751,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get W.P. Carey alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WPC. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of W.P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of W.P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of W.P. Carey from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on W.P. Carey from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of W.P. Carey from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.89.

W.P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $67.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.25. W.P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $69.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.91.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. W.P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 21.75%.The firm had revenue of $431.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. W.P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.930-4.990 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. W.P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 220.61%.

W.P. Carey Profile

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.