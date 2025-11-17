Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Reduces Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 29.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,419 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2,837.5% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 7,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Putney Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 304.3% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $340,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 113,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,855,329.01. This trade represents a 2.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total value of $1,193,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 581,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,389,826.17. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,646 shares of company stock valued at $11,311,286. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ GILD opened at $125.02 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $155.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.08 and a twelve month high of $127.68.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.31. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Dbs Bank upgraded Gilead Sciences to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.13.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

