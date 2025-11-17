Alaska Air Group, Inc. $ALK Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 64.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 305,186 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $8,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 41.1% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 2,162.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth about $92,000. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ALK. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Susquehanna set a $58.00 price objective on Alaska Air Group and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

Alaska Air Group Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE ALK opened at $41.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.79 and a 52 week high of $78.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.65.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 8.93%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.