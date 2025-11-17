PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $7.63 Million Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $7,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tobam bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. M&G PLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.2% in the second quarter. M&G PLC now owns 1,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 69,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,133,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 102.5% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 150,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,271,000 after purchasing an additional 76,280 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $199.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.14.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, CEO Andrew Power sold 53,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $9,330,598.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:DLR opened at $158.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $54.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.20. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $129.95 and a one year high of $198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 6.41%. Equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 126.10%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Stories

