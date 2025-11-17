Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE Position Boosted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 169.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,121 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $11,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 61.5% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CBOE. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research raised Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $258.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $242.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.30 and a 52 week high of $262.98.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

