Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,451,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,706 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $169,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at $1,028,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 166,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,210,000 after buying an additional 26,461 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 12.2% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 365,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,963,000 after buying an additional 39,650 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 5.9% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 99,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after buying an additional 5,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,757,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $822,127,000 after buying an additional 527,570 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

DAL opened at $58.35 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.74 and a 1 year high of $69.98. The stock has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 23.83% and a net margin of 7.36%. Analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 16th were given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 16th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 10.56%.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP John E. Laughter sold 23,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $1,453,722.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 81,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,055,523.97. This represents a 22.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $151,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 33,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,017,971.50. This trade represents a 6.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 39,833 shares of company stock worth $2,463,585 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seaport Global Securities increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.