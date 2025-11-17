Permian Resources (NYSE:PR) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on Permian Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Permian Resources from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Permian Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.87.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PR

Permian Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PR opened at $13.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.39. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.31. Permian Resources has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $16.33.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.22). Permian Resources had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Permian Resources will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 17th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.05%.

Insider Transactions at Permian Resources

In other news, EVP Robert Regan Shannon sold 4,742 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $67,431.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 91,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,467.10. This trade represents a 4.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $67,398.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 107,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,555.49. This represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 6.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Permian Resources

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Permian Resources by 12.6% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Permian Resources by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 23,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 141,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 28,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 14,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.