Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF $JMUB

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 720,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,111 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.17% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $35,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Optima Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Optima Capital LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friday Financial increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Friday Financial now owns 11,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JMUB stock opened at $50.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.21. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $47.95 and a twelve month high of $51.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.81.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.1214 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 21st.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

