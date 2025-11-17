Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 2,699 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company $LAMR

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $7,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 21,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 97,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,785,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 158.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 306,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,918,000 after buying an additional 188,213 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lamar Advertising

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total value of $2,734,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $129.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.51 and a 200 day moving average of $121.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 1.36. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12-month low of $99.84 and a 12-month high of $135.91.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $585.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 41.85%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 145.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LAMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lamar Advertising from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LAMR

Lamar Advertising Profile

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.