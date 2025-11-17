MTM Investment Management LLC Makes New $71,000 Investment in Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CARR. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.3% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 20,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CARR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Carrier Global from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.94.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Carrier Global stock opened at $53.97 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.14. Carrier Global Corporation has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $81.09. The company has a market capitalization of $45.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.30.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 28th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 29th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 20.13%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.