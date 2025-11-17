MTM Investment Management LLC Invests $87,000 in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF $ACWI

MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 90.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,359,000 after acquiring an additional 38,148 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 61,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,760,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,857,000 after buying an additional 31,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johns Hopkins University grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 4,166,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,927,000 after acquiring an additional 316,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

ACWI stock opened at $140.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.72. The stock has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $101.25 and a 52 week high of $143.04.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

