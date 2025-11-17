MTM Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 657 Novartis AG $NVS

MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Novartis by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 5.8% in the second quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 4.4% in the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 24,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVS opened at $131.16 on Monday. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $96.06 and a 12 month high of $134.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.56 and its 200 day moving average is $121.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.60.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.49%.The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Novartis to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.33.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

