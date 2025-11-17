Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 325 Shares of Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $7,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVY. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 193.1% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 156.2% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 195.7% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison Price Performance

AVY stock opened at $172.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 52-week low of $156.23 and a 52-week high of $207.99.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.67% and a net margin of 7.93%.Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Avery Dennison has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVY shares. Argus set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $191.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AVY

About Avery Dennison

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.