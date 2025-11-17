2,577 Shares in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF $DFEM Purchased by MTM Investment Management LLC

MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFEM. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,632,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,485,000 after buying an additional 424,489 shares during the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 49,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Keyvantage Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Keyvantage Wealth LLC now owns 258,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 9,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 162,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFEM opened at $33.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.56. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $33.60.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

