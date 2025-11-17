MTM Investment Management LLC Invests $63,000 in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. $DSU

MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 11.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 330,486.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 95,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 95,841 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 13,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 260,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 16,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Stock Performance

DSU stock opened at $10.24 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.47. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.72 and a 52-week high of $10.94.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0987 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.6%.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

