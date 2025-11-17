Summitry LLC Takes Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. $BFAM

Summitry LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 98.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $99.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $91.49 and a one year high of $132.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.87 and a 200-day moving average of $114.96.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.25. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $802.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.480-4.530 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total value of $108,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 26,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,245.48. This represents a 3.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BFAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.71.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

