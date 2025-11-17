GeneDx Holdings Corp. $WGS Shares Sold by Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Free Report) by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,612 shares during the period. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC’s holdings in GeneDx were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WGS. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of GeneDx by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 333,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,525,000 after acquiring an additional 68,331 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 150.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 39,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 24,042 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of GeneDx in the second quarter worth about $298,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GeneDx during the first quarter worth about $488,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in GeneDx by 2.0% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 557,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,332,000 after buying an additional 10,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Casdin Capital, Llc sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total transaction of $60,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,007,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,566,127.60. This represents a 14.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 388 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.54, for a total transaction of $52,977.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,757 shares in the company, valued at $512,980.78. This represents a 9.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 556,375 shares of company stock valued at $67,569,247 over the last ninety days. 29.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WGS opened at $128.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.71. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $55.17 and a fifty-two week high of $147.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,422.89 and a beta of 2.01.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.21. GeneDx had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 0.52%.The firm had revenue of $116.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.33 million. GeneDx has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WGS shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of GeneDx in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of GeneDx in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen cut GeneDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Zacks Research downgraded GeneDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $160.00 price target on GeneDx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GeneDx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.22.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

