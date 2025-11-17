Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Takes $327,000 Position in fuboTV Inc. $FUBO

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 84,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in fuboTV during the 1st quarter worth $8,930,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,144,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,067 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 1st quarter worth $3,752,000. MASO CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the first quarter worth $467,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in fuboTV by 13.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 840,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 99,482 shares during the last quarter. 39.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on shares of fuboTV in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $5.00) on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.63.

fuboTV Stock Down 3.1%

fuboTV stock opened at $3.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 2.55. fuboTV Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $6.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 7.61%.The firm had revenue of $377.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that fuboTV Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc engages in providing subscription to sports, news, and entertainment content. It offers its services through streaming devices and on television, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez, and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

