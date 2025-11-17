MTM Investment Management LLC Takes $44,000 Position in Suncor Energy Inc. $SU

MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,178 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,377,546 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $595,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410,857 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 83.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,426,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $481,135,000 after buying an additional 5,658,880 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 12,290.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,418,784 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $480,760,000 after buying an additional 12,318,559 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,272,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $436,459,000 after buying an additional 290,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,147,653 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $387,538,000 after buying an additional 1,586,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Shares of SU opened at $44.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.75. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.79 and a fifty-two week high of $44.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.26.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 13.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial upgraded Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Research lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.