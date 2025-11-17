Summitry LLC Sells 5,119 Shares of Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

Summitry LLC lowered its position in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,119 shares during the quarter. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 12.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,980,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,277,000 after purchasing an additional 11,472,071 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,446,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,663,000 after buying an additional 3,392,470 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 10,480,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,722 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 11.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,820,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,300,000 after acquiring an additional 778,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4,390.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,444,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,523,000 after acquiring an additional 7,278,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. DZ Bank raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Kraft Heinz to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $26.58.

KHC stock opened at $24.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.47 and its 200 day moving average is $26.59. Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $23.70 and a 52 week high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 17.35%.The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42.90%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

