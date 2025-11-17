Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. $BMRN

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 480.2% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Up 0.9%

BMRN opened at $54.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.47. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $73.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $776.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.42 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 9.53%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.500-3.600 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMRN. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.91.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

See Also

