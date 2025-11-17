Summitry LLC Purchases Shares of 1,000 American Tower Corporation $AMT

Summitry LLC purchased a new position in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,809,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,667,344,000 after buying an additional 434,118 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in American Tower by 39.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,144,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,772,144,000 after buying an additional 2,309,627 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in American Tower by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,383,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,606,621,000 after purchasing an additional 285,195 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in American Tower by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,534,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,421,965,000 after buying an additional 88,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in American Tower by 0.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,971,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,299,445,000 after acquiring an additional 30,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT stock opened at $183.58 on Monday. American Tower Corporation has a 1 year low of $172.51 and a 1 year high of $234.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $188.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.85.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.14. American Tower had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.600-10.720 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $281.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on American Tower from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $220.00 target price on American Tower and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.11.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, Director Eugene F. Reilly purchased 5,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $178.99 per share, with a total value of $994,110.46. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 5,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,274.11. This represents a 4,114.07% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

