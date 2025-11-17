Summitry LLC Invests $235,000 in SPX Technologies, Inc. $SPXC

Summitry LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the first quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its holdings in SPX Technologies by 19.2% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPXC stock opened at $211.24 on Monday. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $233.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.06.

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.24. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $592.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. SPX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.650-6.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $212.00) on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on SPX Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on SPX Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on SPX Technologies from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SPX Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.22.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

