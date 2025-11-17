Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Grows Stake in Expensify, Inc. $EXFY

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC raised its holdings in Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Free Report) by 215.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,372 shares during the quarter. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC owned about 0.18% of Expensify worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Expensify during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. R Squared Ltd boosted its position in Expensify by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 18,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Expensify by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 926,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 322,581 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expensify in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Informed Momentum Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expensify during the first quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Expensify Stock Up 7.0%

NASDAQ:EXFY opened at $1.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $122.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.06. Expensify, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $4.13.

Insider Activity at Expensify

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.08). Expensify had a negative net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $35.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.65 million.

In related news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,408,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,253,568. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy L. Christen bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $57,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 289,754 shares in the company, valued at $414,348.22. The trade was a 16.02% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have sold 147,167 shares of company stock valued at $270,131 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on EXFY shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Expensify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Expensify from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Expensify in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Expensify Profile

(Free Report)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

