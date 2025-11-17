Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Purchases Shares of 111,360 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 111,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,257,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $686,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Counselling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.3% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Counselling Inc. now owns 7,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter.

VOO opened at $617.83 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $634.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $614.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $582.05.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

