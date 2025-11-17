Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Invests $28.47 Million in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. $TXRH

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 151,887 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $28,465,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. owned 0.23% of Texas Roadhouse at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXRH. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 22.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 3.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.8% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 14.0% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.40, for a total transaction of $377,383.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 17,553 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,137.20. The trade was a 11.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $167.35 on Monday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.73 and a 12-month high of $206.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.11 and its 200 day moving average is $178.12.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 31.52%. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on TXRH. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.95.

View Our Latest Report on Texas Roadhouse

About Texas Roadhouse

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.