Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Has $344.89 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2,789.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,596,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,540,850 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 1.7% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. owned approximately 0.55% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $344,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,186.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,271,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,228,208,000 after buying an additional 47,286,837 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,616,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,859,433,000 after acquiring an additional 472,801 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,044,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,205,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,696 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,053,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,707,000 after acquiring an additional 31,261 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,969,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $791,808,000 after acquiring an additional 104,693 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $237.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $65.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $171.73 and a 52 week high of $252.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.37.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

