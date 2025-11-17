Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Takes Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 118,915 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,009,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 6,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Edgar Lomax Co. VA lifted its position in International Business Machines by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 235,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,676,000 after buying an additional 12,690 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,565,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 62,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,434,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,608,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $305.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $285.92 and a 200-day moving average of $271.79. The company has a market cap of $285.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. International Business Machines Corporation has a one year low of $204.07 and a one year high of $324.90.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.20. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.76% and a net margin of 12.09%.The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on IBM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.00.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

